BRYANT, Ark. – Collegeville Elementary in Bryant has been keeping their eye, and their campus cameras on physical and emotional safety.

These changes have been implemented by the district, to protect their students, staff and their learning environments.

A few things that bring Collegeville parents comfort regarding physical safety of their children are secured doors on campus, a gated parking lot, video surveillance on campus, and the “gamechanger” said CES Principal, Tami Edwards – a full-time armed presence.

Bryant is one of the first districts in the state to implement an armed presence safety measure. They have a District Security Coordinator, along with nine Commissioned School Security Officers, and eight School Resource Officers.

The city of Bryant works alongside the district in paying for and providing law enforcement officers in their schools.

Emotional safety is just as important as physical safety to CES Guidance Counselor, Becky Bhanks.

“My biggest job is to make sure they feel two things when they are here on our campus, and they can tell you, the first one is that they feel safe and the second one is that they feel happy.”

Taylor Burton, whose child attends Collegeville said her son loves going to school, and that CES is a sigh of relief for her because “the last thing parents need to worry about is if their child is going to come home”.

Collegeville says they will always keep their students, and staff’s safety a number one priority.