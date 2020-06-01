College student’s photos of Conway protest captures attention on social media

CONWAY, Ark.- A college student and his camera are grabbing a lot of attention on social media after images he captured during Sunday’s protest in Conway.

Oak Street is quiet on Monday, but on Sunday, it was a very different scene, but it’s photos that were captured of that protest that are sparking conversations.

“The power of being behind the lens, you get to see things a lot of people don’t get to see,” says photographer Ian Lyle.

In a matter of moments, college student Ian Lyle snapped powerful images.

“What I saw yesterday was magnificent,” Lyle recalls.

Officers embraced protesters Sunday as they marched through the streets of downtown Conway.

“I’m out here photographing, just standing in the midst of it. I couldn’t help but cry, I mean I kept my shades on the whole time I was just crying,” recalls Lyle.

These photos have now been shared hundreds of times on social media.

The Conway Police Department says they capture what its officers hope to reassure their community during this time.

“We want people to see them,” says LaTresha Woodruff with the Conway Police Department. “We want people to see their hearts and their compassion and their love for this community and people in general and to know that they can count on them.”

While Lyle photographs these quiet streets and reflects, he hopes his images from the protest will bring a voice to those who feel unheard.

“It was heartbreaking, but also was really encouraging to see how many people came together in unity to fight for something because I believe comes through harmony,” Lyle says.

Lyle says he hopes his photos will continue to be shared to spread a message of unity.