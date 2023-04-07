SCOTT, Ark. – As Arkansas State Parks celebrates their centennial, KARK 4’s Caitrin Assaf is making it her mission to join “Club 52”; visiting every Arkansas State Park and picking up stamps in the state’s passport system as she goes.

For stop #3, she traveled just down the road from another state park – the Plantation Agriculture Museum – to the Plum Bayou Mounds Archeological State Park just outside of Scott.

The first stop is the park’s visitors center, where stamps can be collected bearing both “Plum Bayou”, the new official name, and “Toltec Mounds”, the old name for the state park.

The name change came about in November 2022 as a way to honor the actual creators of the mounds, the Plum Bayou people. A historic misnomer credited the land with native americans from Mexico, the Toltec people, which has since been proven false.

The center also boasts a museum and education center, full of hands-on, interactive exhibits where the whole family can learn about the Plum Bayou people, why and how they built the mounds, and see artifacts archeologists discovered on the grounds.

Once you’ve visited to your hearts content, you follow the center out to the path, where the mounds are waiting in the distance. The Plum Bayou mounds can be seen two ways – a longer dirt path that’s great for runners or those looking for a more strenuous hike, or a paved option that takes you up close to the mounds.

The paved trail is totally flat and an easy, less than a mile loop most can do. A boardwalk in the back overlooking the Plum Bayou Pond provides waterfront wildlife viewing and a new perspective of the mounds; and a helpful, free guide to the trail gives you information as you walk to each marker.

Because the mounds are so close to the Plantation Agriculture Museum, families can easily visit both in one day and pick up two stamps or make an educational weekend out of it. Passports to join “Club 52” can be picked up at any state park visitors center, and stamps can be collected at the same place.