Clown Cuts; Local Barbers Dress Up for Halloween

BRYANT, Ark. -- There is no clowning around when it comes to giving good haircuts – expect if you walked into The Art of Men’s Cuts barber shop today.

The local barbers have all dressed up as clowns for the holiday season. A tradition they started three years ago.

The shop has been opened for five years and many the barbers have been with the shop since its first day.

“We are family here,” says Drew Garrison, owner of The Art of Men’s Cuts. “We spend more time here then at home.”

Every year, the theme of the costume is different. From professional wrestlers to dressing as women, the men have a good time and it gets a laugh out of the costumers.

“We just want the community to know that we are here and have a good laugh,” explains Garrison. “For lunch, we go out together and the community sees us - it’s all for good fun.”

The barber is best known for the men’s shaves and haircuts, but they also give haircuts to kids.

There are two locations, the main one in Bryant and Sherwood. The Bryant location is open 7 days a week and you must call to make an appointment.

Clown Cuts

