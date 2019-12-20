Closing in to Camellia Bowl kickoff, Arkansas State vs. Florida International University

MOTGOMERY, Ala. — We are inching closer to kickoff for the 2019 Camellia Bowl and the Red Wolves are taking on a familiar foe, at least from a fan perspective in the Florida International University Panthers.

This team was a Jekyll-Hyde type of team in terms of being at home and on the road.

FIU went 6 and 1 at home but 0 and 5 on the road and the scoring margin, vastly different. Scoring over 40 in those home wins, but only 19 on the road.

This team’s strong point is definitely on the defensive side of the ball as they boast the 6 best passing defense in the country only allowing 178.5 yards through the air.

The Red Wolves have the number 14 passing attack in the nation, so what happens when an unmovable object meets and unstoppable force?

“You know they got a pretty nasty pass defense, I think we gotta pretty nasty group of receivers. I’ll take my guys over anybody but I think a lot of it is just understanding what they’re doing, where the weaknesses of their coverage are, where they’re trying to attack us and how they’re gonna change and change with them as well,” said Layne Hatcher a freshman Quarter Back from Arkansas State.

Some pleasure mixed in with the work and they will have their work cut out for them.

We will be covering the Camellia Bowl the rest of this week, so stay tuned.