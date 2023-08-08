LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock landmark is planning a major expansion.

The Clinton Foundation announced Tuesday that it was planning a major expansion to the Clinton Presidential Center. The project will include the new Hillary Rodham Clinton Institute that will hold her personal archives and papers and serve as a hub for her nonprofit and advocacy work.

The Tuesday announcement stated that the expansion would also enhance the Clinton Center’s ability to host exhibitions, convene global leaders, and provide educational opportunities while maintaining its emphasis on environmental-conscious sustainability construction. Additional details are expected to be unveiled in 2024.

The foundation is partnering with Chicago-based Studio Gang to design the project.

Studio Gang, headed by Jeanne Gang, designed the recently reopened Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. It has offices around the world and is partnering with Little Rock architecture firm Polk Stanley Wilcox for the Presidential Center project.

The center’s announcement stated that since the Clinton Center opened its doors in 2004, more than five million people from around the world have visited, including more than 500,000 students and educators.

In 2014, the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce found that the Clinton Center had a total economic impact of $3.3 billion in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.