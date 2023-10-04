LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Former president and Arkansas native Bill Clinton will convene a summit at the Clinton Presidential Center later this month to discuss the future of public service in the United States.

The Clinton Foundation announced Wednesday that President Clinton would convene an AmeriCorps: 30 Years Forward summit on Oct. 26. Summit participants will include AmeriCorps leaders along with public and private partners, including Arkansas and government leaders.

Following the summit, the Clinton Center and Engage Arkansas will participate in a day of action in Little Rock’s 12th Street corridor.

Clinton formed AmeriCorps 30 years ago by signing the National and Community Trust Act in 1993 while president. Since then, according to the agency, more than 1.25 million people have served, with 200,000 currently serving in 40,000 locations across U.S. states and territories.

“Reflecting on 30 remarkable years of AmeriCorps, we celebrate a legacy of service that has shaped the very fabric of our nation. AmeriCorps has been a beacon of hope, a catalyst for change and a testament to the enduring American spirit,” AmeriCorps CEO Michael Smith said. “Through disaster response, education, environmental stewardship and so much more, we’ve shown that together, we can tackle even the most daunting challenges.”

AmeriCorps participants have earned more than $4 billion in education awards to either pay for college or pay back student loans in the organization’s history, AmeriCorps representatives stated.

The Summit will be streamed live. Those interested may register at ClintonFoundation.org/AmeriCorps30.