LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport reported a brief power outage Friday morning.

Shane Carter, the director of Public Affairs and Governmental Relations, said the power has been restored and the Transportation and Security Administration’s computer system is now operating.

Airport officials said the airport is still working with airlines, primarily American and Delta, to get them back online. According to Flightaware.com, there are two delays and no cancellations at the airport.

Officials said the Friday morning storms could have been the cause of the outage.