LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans are just two weeks away from what is usually the busiest travel day of the year, and Clinton National Airport wants to make sure security is an easy process.

TSA showcased a wide variety of prohibited items that travelers have brought to the airport this year.

Airport officials and their TSA partners also cautioned against traveling with cooking utensils, like cast iron skillets and knives, as well as novelty toy items designed to look like weapons.

“Once you get to the airport. make sure you have your government-issued ID in hand, as well as your ticket information when you get to the checkpoint,” TSA Spokesperson Patricia Mancha said. “All of this will help you navigate faster.”

Of course, travelers will want to make sure to get to the airport early.

Officials recommend arriving at least two hours before your flight.