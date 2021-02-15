Clinton National Airport cancels a number of flights due to de-icing issues

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The extreme cold is leading to delays and cancelations for flyers traveling through Little Rock Monday.

As 0f 1:30 p.m., 33 flights have been canceled at the Clinton National Airport due to the massive amount of snow that has blanketed Arkansas over the past 24 hours.

Airport officials are saying that the runway is passable, but airlines are facing a difficult task in de-icing the planes.









To keep up to date on flight cancellations and current conditions, visit ClintonAirport.com.

