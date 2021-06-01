Clinton Center to reopen July 1 after nearly 16-month pandemic closure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Clinton Presidential Center announced Tuesday the museum and exhibits will reopen to the public on July 1.

The Clinton Center suspended normal operations in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Officials say days and hours of operation will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Clinton Museum Store will be open for in-person shopping Wednesday through Sunday during the museum’s regular operating hours.

42 bar and table will continue their lunch service Monday through Friday, brunch Saturday and Sunday and dinner Thursday through Saturday. For menus and hours, visit 42 bar and table’s website.

Officials say for the most up-to-date reopening information, visit the Clinton Presidential Center’s website and social media pages.