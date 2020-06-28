Clinton Center in Little Rock looking for volunteers to help meal program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Clinton Center is looking for volunteers to help package meals next week on Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2.

The link to the website where people sign up to volunteer HERE

The Clinton Center said that their greatest needs for next week are Wednesday afternoon on dinner packaging, and Thursday morning for lunch packaging. Historically, those are the shifts that are most challenging to fill, but with the 4th of July coming next weekend, other shifts Wednesday and Thursday could need some filling.

The Clinton Center has implemented protocols for cleanliness and safety for the meals program. Attached below is the health and safety questionnaire and volunteer waiver. Each person – staff or volunteer – who comes to work at the Clinton Center must complete that form each day.

“As people arrive at the Clinton Center they have their temperature checked at the door; sanitize their hands; fill out the questionnaire (pens are cleaned after each use); and then put on gloves, a mask, and hairnet.

In the meal packaging area they have established long assembly lines with social distancing measures in place between each station. There is a lot of movement in the room, so we encourage people to always remember to practice social distancing and not to hesitate to say something if they see an issue. If people leave the meal packaging area in the middle of their shift, they are asked to wash their hands and replace their gloves before returning.

We also want to encourage each person to practice proper PPE usage – masks covering from below the chin up over the mouth and nose, don’t touch your face or phone with gloves. Additionally, we encourage people to leave phones, jewelry, and other accessories at home or in the car because those won’t be allowed in the food packaging area.

And if you have any questions related to volunteering, don’t hesitate to reach out to me. I can speak for everyone in saying that I’m incredibly grateful for your effort.”

Below is the volunteer questionnaire: