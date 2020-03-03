Clinton center announced 90s spring break activities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Clinton Presidential Center will add some shine this Spring Break with fun and free activities for children in conjunction with the …Like It’s 1999: American Popular Culture in the 1990s exhibit.

During the week of March 23, the Clinton Center will host “Decorate your Denim” activities with a bedazzler, patches, and other trimmings and “Beanie Baby Baggo.” Afterwards, families can take photos with a 90s backdrop and ring light to showcase their decked-out denim.

Spring Break activities at the Clinton Center are FREE; however, admission fees to tour the exhibits apply. Children under age 6 receive free admission, youth ages 6 – 17 are $6, and college students with a valid student ID are $8.

*Participants can bring their own denim to decorate or use some of the remnant fabric available.

The Clinton Center’s current temporary exhibit, …Like It’s 1999: American Popular Culture in the 1990s, opened Nov. 23, 2019. The exhibit features an exciting and diverse display – from props and scripts to scrunchies and track suits – that, together, tell the story of popular culture in the United States at the end of the 20th century.

Visitors have the opportunity to play interactive games, developed in partnership with Little Rock Games, including a 1990s-style video game console, a giant crossword puzzle with 1990s-themed clues, and a series of trivia and logic puzzles running along the floor throughout the gallery.