Cleveland County ‘Get rid of it’ will no longer pick up trash left outside of can

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, ‘Get Rid of It, Inc’. has informed the Cleveland County Judge Gary Spears that they will no longer be picking up trash left next to trashcans.

‘Get Rid of It’ informed the judge that the new policy is for the protection of their workers. In addition ‘Get Rid of It’ is also temporarily stopping its large item pick up as well.

Anyone who has extra trash can dispose of it at the county transfer station located on HWY. 79 at Rison. The transfer station is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.