CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – From technology to paper, a Cleburne County quorum court voted to have your election votes counted by hand.

Conrad Reynolds, the CEO of Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative Inc. says voters in Arkansas don’t know their vote is being counted properly and under state law it’s supposed to be.

Reynolds is on a mission to get all 75 counties to remove election computers from Arkansas elections and resort to paper ballots.

“Anytime you have a computer involved, you have potential for fraud,” he feels.

Cleburne County is first to hop on board.

Jacque Martin, Cleburne county’s district 7 Justice of the Peace was one of 6 to vote yes. Versus the 4 nays.

Martin says if paper ballots are what it’s going to take to make people feel more secure that their vote is being counted, “then that’s why I voted yes.”

Martin and Reynolds, along with Alan Malone, Justice of the Peace for district 2, all say “the machines do not read the names on the ballots, instead they scan barcodes, which humans cannot read.”

They say this doesn’t give voters the clarity that their vote is being counted properly.

“I was actually not for the paper ballots up front because of the connivence of the machines,” Malone said.

But he says it’s about integrity over connivence and “if the result is a fair, open, honest election then it’s worth it.

Some in the community, like Lisa Mote, agree with the court’s decision. She says “it’s a little scary” to vote through electronics.

The Secretary of the State’s office says “Secretary Thurston believes that the modern, state-of-the-art voting machines and tabulators we use in Arkansas are accurate and secure.

They add that every county has their own right to make this decision for themselves and when it comes to Cleburne County doing so “our staff will continue to support and assist them, as we do every other county, in conducting fair and secure elections.”