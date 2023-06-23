CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – A fall at an outdoor recreation site resulted in the death of a juvenile in Cleburne County.

The Cleburne County Sherrif’s Office said Friday that it had earlier responded to a call at the county’s Damsite Park about an incident.

Officials said that when deputies arrived, they found a family member giving CPR to a juvenile male. The juvenile had fallen off a 40-foot bluff, the deputies were told.

Area EMS arrived and took over medical care, then transported the young man to the hospital. Shortly after arriving at the hospital he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said his office would not be releasing any additional information or updates on this incident.