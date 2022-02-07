CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies in Cleburne County are searching for a man who they say held a child hostage.

According to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a house on Chinkapin Drive regarding a possible hostage situation just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

After arriving on the scene, deputies said they made contact with a woman who told them that 44-year-old Joseph Herrera was holding their daughter hostage inside the home after getting into a dispute.

Deputies said they requested the Heber Springs SWAT team, Arkansas State Police SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams to help resolve the situation peacefully.

Late Sunday morning, deputies said the ASP SWAT team was able to rescue the child.

Deputies also stated that the search for Herrera is ongoing and have issued out a warrant for his arrest. He is currently facing multiple charges including terroristic threatening and felon in possession of firearm.

The Cleburne Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Herrera to contact deputies at 501-362-8143.