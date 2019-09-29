Cleanup and profits following downtown BBQ festival

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival came to an end Sunday but officials say the festival brought in thousands of people and lots of fun.

Local vendors, live music, and BBQ competitions kept the downtown area lively and busy.

Tim McCall, event chairman, said the festival brought in around 40,000 people to Jonesboro.

He said the busy streets do nothing but bring revenue to the area.

“It wasn’t so much about raising money, it was about providing quality entertainment for Jonesboro,” McCall said. “We try to break even every year. We pay our vendors and we do recoup a little money with our vendors and BBQ teams.”

Jonesboro police officers lined the streets the entire weekend to ensure safety. McCall said safety concerns aren’t a problem for him.

“We’ve had very few [arrests],” he said. “I think over the eleven years, we might’ve had one, two, or three that’s usually after the show but no, it was great.”

Following the festival, crews and volunteers patrolled the streets cleaning up the mess to prepare for another work week in the downtown area.

Arkansas State University fraternity Sigma Chi students volunteered their Sunday morning to help the city.

“People come downtown every day,” student Britton McCall said. “It doesn’t look good on Jonesboro if the streets are dirty and there’s trash laying everywhere, so we wanted to clean up and make the town look nice.”

Within a few hours, the streets were back to normal and traffic was allowed access to the downtown area.

Tim McCall said the festival coordinators are already discussing bands for next year’s festival.