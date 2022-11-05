SARDIS, Ark. – Clean up began Saturday in Saline County after a damaging storm ripped through the area, near Sardis Road.

“The entire street I live on has significant damage,” Dakota Reyes, a woman who experienced the tornado said.

The storms uprooted trees, leveled buildings, and scattered things all over yards.

“This is tornado alley,” Larry Cossey, a man who experienced tornado damage said.

All because of a tornado that ripped through Friday night.

Larry Cossey said it’s not his first experience.

“It isn’t like it’s every year, but its once every five to ten years, there is a tornado that hits somewhere in Saline County, in this general direction,” Cossey said.

The National Weather Service of Little Rock determined it to be an EF-2.

“When they said South Malvern, that’s our signal to get,” Cossey said.

This is the fifth time a tornado has hit the area, four of five being an EF-2.

Cossey said they left behind something very special when going to their storm shelter.

“Of all the stuff that worried us about, it was it was them two dogs that we dearly love,” Cossey stated.

Approaching their home after the tornado ripped through, Cossey’s heart dropped.

“We thought our trailer was in the middle of the road and it turned out to be our neighbors barn. But once we saw the dogs were alright and the neighbors were alright, we’re good we are going to clean all this stuff up and we are going to get back to normal,” Cossey said.

Ultimately, Cossey said nobody was hurt and all of the things that were destroyed can be replaced.

“I tell folks if I can’t get it back, I probably didn’t need it,” Cossey said.

Cossey said they were out cleaning up uprooted trees and powerlines in his front yard since 10 a.m.

He said he is just thankful that nobody was hurt.