LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Keeping our first responders safe is the goal of a free class being offered by a towing company for those who respond to crashes.

“J Hook Towing” has offered the five-hour certificate “traffic incident management” course before but had to pull back during the pandemic.

The course is geared toward fire crews, EMS, police and tow truck drivers who often have to respond to scenes on the side of busy highways.

General Manager Tim Moody said the information learned is critical to saving lives.

“Last year there were 64 tow operators killed,” Moody said. “This year we’re at 32 tow operators killed on the side of the highway. So, it’s very important.”

Arkansas State Police also assist with the training. Moody says the two teams plan to expand the program across the state.