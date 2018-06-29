Civil Rights Activist Shaun King as Keynote Speaker at JusticeCon 2018

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Philander Smith College announces prominent Civil Rights activist Shaun King as a keynote speaker for JusticeCon 2018 on June 29 at the Little Rock Marriott.

A journalist, humanitarian, and activist, Shaun King is amongst the most compelling voices in the Black Lives Matter movement.

A columnist for The Intercept and the Writer-In-Residence at Harvard Law School’s Fair Punishment Project, he has written more than 1,500 articles on injustice since 2014. King, a graduate of Morehouse College, is a humane and passionate advocate for justice as well as individuals and families impacted by injustice. He was most recently awarded a Humanitarian Hero Award from Black Entertainment Television (BET) in June 2018.

In addition to King as the closing 6 p.m. keynote, Tiffany Dena Loftin, the National Director of the NAACP Youth & College Division, will deliver the noon keynote luncheon address entitled “From Outrage to Engage.”

JusticeCon 2018 is an initiative of Philander Smith’s reimagined Social Justice Institute.

This free social justice themed conference is open to the public and features a compact, one-day schedule in which participants from varying disciplines will learn about key social justice issues affecting society today.

Attendees can choose between three social justice tracks: emerging leaders, academic focus and religious emphasis. The registration opens at 8:00 a.m. with an opening plenary entitled “Why We’re Here” by Jamie Scott.

To learn more about the conference, visit their website.