LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There’s a new entertainment venue in the Capital City that allows you to channel your inner lumberjack.

Civil Axe Throwing at 107 East Markham Street says the sport, also known as hatchet throwing, is easy to learn and designed with your utmost safety in mind. The thrilling game is similar to throwing darts, but with axes.

During KARK 4 News at 4PM, Haylee Brooks took us inside for a tour.

