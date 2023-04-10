LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – They might be called student success coaches, but their roles as City Year Little Rock AmeriCorps members encompass much more, a commitment to helping all kids achieve their full potential.

Jennifer Cobb and Will Stafford joined KARK 4 News Monday to share more about how Arkansans can support City Year Little Rock’s efforts, including by attending the nonprofit’s Red Jacket Luncheon this week.

They discuss the Red Jacket Luncheon and give us a quick overview of their mission and how they are helping children in our community.

Mark your calendars for the Red Jacket Luncheon on April 12 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Pavilion at Heifer Village.

For more information about City Year Little Rock, visit them online.