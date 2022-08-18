LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – City Year Little Rock held “Opening Day” ceremonies Thursday afternoon to celebrate its AmeriCorps student success coaches.

The AmeriCorps members will act as full-time tutors and mentors to nearly 3,400 students in four Little Rock schools: Mabelvale Elementary, Mabelvale Middle School, Cloverdale Middle School, and Little Rock Southwest High School.

District Supt. Jermall Wright said the team will make an impact on the entire city.

“I believe our partnership and our work with City Year can be one of those things that can be a game changer for student outcomes and for the Little Rock School District and for the city at large,” Wright said.

The goal of City Year is to ensure all kids receive a high-quality education that best prepares them to thrive and contribute to their community.