LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – City Year Little Rock is encouraging students to prepare for steps after high school with an opportunity to earn money for college and build career skills.

Jennifer Cobb, senior vice president and executive director, and Americops Member Kathleen Yarberry joined Arkansas Today to share the benefits of joining the Americorps and pursuing a Year of Service.

“As high school seniors and upcoming college graduates consider their next steps, I strongly encourage them to consider serving with City Year,” Cobb said. “Beyond the significant financial benefits, being an AmeriCorps member allows for unparalleled personal and professional development.”

If selected, sponsors said that young adults will serve 1,700 hours and receive a biweekly stipend. They also will have access to several scholarships, support mentors, paid vacation, insurance and hours of professional development training.

Applications for the 2024-2025 academic year are open now and due February 2.

For more information about City Year Little Rock or to apply visit CityYear.org.