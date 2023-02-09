LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – City Year Little Rock is offering opportunities for 17 to 25-year-olds who are wanting to advance not just their careers, but also their lives while making an impact on central Arkansas students.

Miracle Williams and Jennifer Cobb with City Year Little Rock stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the impact the non-profit organization is making in central Arkansas.

From now through March, the organization is accepting applications and nominations for AmeriCorps members for the 2023-2024 academic year.

For more information, visit CityYear.org/Little-Rock.