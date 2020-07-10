City seeks vendors for leasing 18 acres of War Memorial Park, official says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- An official with The City of Little Rock confirms the city is seeking vendors for leasing 18 acres of War Memorial Park.

According to a City of Little Rock Request for Proposals, this is for “vendors who are authorized to do business in the State of Arkansas and who are qualified to delivery golf entertainment for people of all skill and ability levels and ages.”

The 18-acre property is in midtown Little Rock, near the intersection of South University Avenue and West 6th Street, according to the proposal.

According to the proposal, the vendor will be required to build a facility for golf entertainment and provide food and drinks, the proposal states. The building would be at the cost of the vendor.

A response is due Wednesday, July 22, according to the proposal.

Vendors can register online at http://www.littlerock.gov/lrprocure.

To see the 21-page proposal, click here.

LATEST POSTS: