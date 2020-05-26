City of Little Rock relaxes parking enforcement until June 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The City of Little Rock Parking Enforcement staff wrote 397 parking violation tickets the week of May 18-21. A majority of these tickets were related to meter/pay station violations.

As part of the effort to assist with the reopening of the city, for the remainder of the month of May the City will be writing warnings for meter/pay station violations. Other parking violations will continue to be ticketed as normal. Those individuals that received a meter/pay station violation ticket last week can contact the Parking Enforcement office at 501-918-5222 with the citation number and contact information to discuss the voiding of the ticket.

Tickets for violations other than meter/pay station violations are not included in this action. For the remainder of the month of May the City will be writing warnings for meter/pay station violations. Other parking violations will continue to be ticketed as normal.

The City will resume enforcing parking meter/pay station violations on June 1st. To pay parking fines online visit HERE. For more information about parking enforcement, visit the on City Parking Enforcement page HERE.