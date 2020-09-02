City officials, UA Little Rock to announce Asher Ave. revitalization plans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor Christy Drale and Little Rock Director of Planning and Development Jamie Collins will announce Wednesday revitalization plans of the Asher Avenue corridor and UA Little Rock’s Plaza shopping center.

The mayor, along with Central Arkansas Water (CAW) CEO Tad Bohannon and Little Rock Reclamation Authority (LRWRA) CEO Greg Ramon will also discuss fee waivers from the City of Little Rock, CAW and LRWRA to incentivize redevelopment of areas south of Interstate 630.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 10 a.m.

If the livestream does not work, click here.

