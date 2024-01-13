LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With those cold temperatures and winter weather headed our way, he city of Little Rock is teaming up with the homeless outreach organization, “The Van,” to help keep everyone warm this week.

There is an emergency shelter at the East Little Rock Community Center, with food, warmth, and shelter to those who need it.

Aaron Reddin, Founder of “The Van” says they’ve been partnering with the city for a few years.

“I see loss of at minimum digits every year, if not hands, and I see a lot of loss of feet from the frostbite,” Reddin said.

It’s sadly what living in these approaching cold temperatures can lead to.

“So having a safe option is imperative for people who want to get in,” Reddin said.

It is one of the things “The Van” aims to do.



“The goal of The Van is just to be a mobile resource, get out, find unsheltered Arkansans. Wherever they may be, meet immediate needs as immediately as we can,” Reddin said.

The city of Little Rock and The Van opened an emergency shelter at the East Little Rock Community Center, extending its services as a warming center.

“We just do everything we can to make sure anybody who wants to get inside can get inside,” Reddin said.

“I think we’ve maybe lost one to two people to the elements that is, plenty more have died on the streets, but to the elements maybe one to two in the last few years, and that’s really a big change in what we’ve seen in the last 10-15 years,” Reddin said.



To see more places for people to go, is helping accomplish a mission Reddin has always had.



“To see warming centers popping up, Jacksonville, Conway, Saline County, Benton, Bryant, Hot Springs, everybody’s getting it done, so way to go Arkansas,” Reddin said.

The Warming Center Hours are January 13 and 14 from 9 AM to 6 PM. The Overnight Shelter Services begin January 13 at 6 PM.