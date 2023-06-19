SEARCY, Ark. – Officials with the city of Searcy have opened a cooling center to help those left without power after the recent storms.

As storms swept through the Natural State this weekend, thousands were left without power, including nearly 600 people in White County.

Due to the sweltering summer temperatures, the Carmichael Center at 801 S. Elm Street has been opened for anyone who needs a place to cool off and get out of the rising heat.

Power crews have been working diligently this weekend to clean up damage and safely restore power.

According to the Outage Map on MyEntergy.com, power in White County is expected to restored by 10 p.m. Monday.