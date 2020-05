PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The City of Pine Bluff will host a second census roundup to promote the 2020 census.

On May 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thunder Lanes bowling alley, free gift cards will be handed out to anyone who stops by and completes the census.

Individuals will get a chrome book when they pull up, and will not be able to leave their car.

Gift cards will only be available to individuals who complete the census in the parking lot.