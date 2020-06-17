City of Pine Bluff to hold public forum on law enforcement and racial justice

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (News Release) – In response to the George Floyd tragedy, the City of Pine Bluff will be holding a public forum on law enforcement and racial justice on June 25, 2020. It will be held at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, located at 1 Convention Center Drive, Pine Bluff, AR, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to offer citizens an opportunity to be heard. Citizens will be able to express themselves to a special listening panel. The public may share concerns related to racial injustice and recommendations for social reform. The public may also share feedback on existing law enforcement practices as well as new policy proposals from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Panelists will include Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington, Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods, Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, and community member Kymara Seals.

During the forum, resources will be available for individuals to complete actions that will advance social change. Voter registration forms will be available, and laptop stations will be open for individuals to complete the 2020 U.S. Census online. The city believes this forum will be an opportunity for progress and meaningful dialogue.

Out of an abundance of caution against COVID-19, safety measures will be implemented to safeguard the health of the public. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Furthermore, individuals must wear a mask or facial covering while in the building.

For more information, contact the Pine Bluff Mayor’s Office at 870- 730-2000, ext. 7.