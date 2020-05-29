City of Pine Bluff observes National Day of Mourning and Lament

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (News release) — On Monday, June 1, the City of Pine Bluff along with cities and towns across the nation will observe a Day of Mourning and Lament for the lives lost during the

COVID-19 pandemic. In the United States, more than 100,000 people have died as a result

of COVID-19. The stress of unemployment, isolation, and working on the front lines of the

pandemic has also impacted the mental health of countless others, many of which have lost

their lives to suicide and drug or alcohol abuse.

On Monday, flags will be lowered at half-staff to honor these individuals. Church bells and

sirens will ring at noon, and the city will pause for a moment of silence. The color green is a

symbol of the compassion that communities share for those in grief. Residents may express

their support by wearing green ribbons as pins, tying them to trees in their front yards, and

shining green porch lights from their front doors through the night. Greenlight bulbs can

be purchased at local shopping locations.

Mayor Washington says, “In these precious moments, we will mourn together as a nation.

However, we will remember this pandemic for the rest of our lives. Therefore, even after

these moments are over, we must not only honor those that we have lost, we must also love

and support each other. Now and always, we are all in this together!”