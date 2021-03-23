City of North Little Rock to add two new park rangers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A major draw to North Little Rock is its parks system, which includes one of the largest city parks in the nation, Burns Park. But for nearly a decade, only one ranger has been patrolling the vast collection of land, covering all 34 parks and any events that take place within their borders. That’s about to change.

North Little Rock City Council Monday voted to add two new rangers to the Parks and Recreation department – a move that supporters say can be nothing but good for the community.

Nathan Hamilton of Ward 1 is one of the council members that passed the ordinance. He enjoys taking his kids to city parks, but has seen firsthand the single ranger patrolling the thousands of acres of land for hours on end.

“We’ve probably had a single park ranger for about 10 years,” said Hamilton.

But he won’t see just one for very much longer. North Little Rock City Council unanimously voted to up that single ranger to three, a move that Parks and Rec director Steve Shields says can’t come soon enough.

“Baseball tournaments, softball tournaments, soccer tournaments [are] coming up,” he said, “we need more coverage.” Burns Park alone is about 1,700 acres and patrol routes can take anywhere from 7 am to just past midnight, a long shift for just one person. “Having a presence around here is really important,” Hamilton added. “I mean, you want people to feel safe in your parks.”

City Council members all agreed that new hires were top priority, voting yes to the ordinance after hearing testimony from shields. And the city community showed their support, too. “It was overwhelming,” Hamilton said, “just overwhelming support.”

Shields hopes to see the new hires in the parks by mid-May and says once the ranger pack grows by two, the department will then move to create new opportunities in parks, with feedback from residents at the forefront.

“Then we’ll be able to move forward with some of the things our residents want to see,” Shields said.

Hamilton adds that the funding for the two new positions is already in the city’s budget and that the rangers won’t just be for safety, but to guide and educate visitors. The job listings should be posted within the next few weeks.