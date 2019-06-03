City of North Little Rock announces additional road closures due to flooding

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The City of North Little Rock has released the following list of roads and areas that will be closed due to flooding from the Arkansas River.

Officials believe commute times will be longer because of the flooding and the added road closures and urge driver to make plans to leave home earlier to avoid routes that have been closed or may become problematic due to heavy traffic.

For your safety please respect barriers, road and park closures and keep out of dangerously flooded areas.

**NLR locations that my be closed soon due to flooding:

➖400 Block of Pike Avenue (Northbound)



——————————————————————

**NLR road closures due to high water**

➖North Hills Blvd south of interstate I-40 to Curtis Sykes.(Added to list on 06-02-19 at 9:30PM)

➖Riverfront Drive headed west at Willow and headed east at Karrot (basically the stretch that includes underneath the broadway bridge)

➖Cedar will be closed at the intersection of 16th & 17th St.

➖Willow Beach Park

➖Crockett St. at Gribble

➖2000-2100 W 38th Street

➖Colonel Maynard Road near Willow Beach

➖Crystal Hill Road from White Oak to Kampground Way.

➖The right lane northbound on Pike at the 400-500 block is closed.

➖Riverfront Park is closed to all traffic, vehicle and pedestrian

➖12000 Willow Beach

➖Nona is closed from 38th Street to Splawn

➖38th Street closed between Crutcher and Phyllis

➖Harold Street is closed

➖Crutcher from 37th to 38th



