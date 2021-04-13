City of NLR conducting controlled burns in Burns Park

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock is conducting controlled burns in Burns Park Tuesday.

The City of NLR will conduct these controlled burns as they were prescribed by the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

Visitors will be prohibited from entering certain areas of the park during these burns.

Areas closed in Burns Park during the burn will include:

  • Equestrian parking
  • Green Trail
  • Yellow Trail
  • White Trail
  • Red Trail
  • Archery Range
  • BMX Track
  • Little Log Cabin
  • Covered Bridge

