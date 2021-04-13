City of NLR conducting controlled burns in Burns Park

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock is conducting controlled burns in Burns Park Tuesday.

The City of NLR will conduct these controlled burns as they were prescribed by the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

Visitors will be prohibited from entering certain areas of the park during these burns.

Areas closed in Burns Park during the burn will include:

Equestrian parking

Green Trail

Yellow Trail

White Trail

Red Trail

Archery Range

BMX Track

Little Log Cabin

Covered Bridge

You can read more about the controlled burns HERE.