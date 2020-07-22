City of LR makes tool kit to help show the importance of social distancing, wearing face coverings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock has made a tool kit that is aimed at helping show the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.

The kit can be downloaded here.

The kit also includes a sign with the City’s Keep Covered and Keep Your Distance message.  You will be able to pick up these (22” x 28”) signs in English and Spanish via a contactless pick up at City Hall.

“We want people to remember as they are out enjoying public spaces, that the coronavirus is still a very real threat,” said Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. “We want to remind them that masks and face coverings make a difference and social distancing saves lives.”

