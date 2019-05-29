City of Little Rock to close parts of Riverfront Drive, Cottondale Drive Friday to reinforce levee

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The City of Little Rock announces parts of Riverfront Drive and Cottondale Drive on Friday to reinforce the levee.

City officials say the Riverdale Levee will be closed on Friday at 9 a.m., at the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Cottondale Drive.

This will impact Riverdale Lane and Cottondale Drive and at Rebsamen Park Drive and Cottondale Lane at Cottondale Drive.

City officials say the closure is to protect the property inside the levee system for the Riverdale Levee District.

Entrance into the Riverfront area will still be possible along Cedar Hill Drive and Riverdale Road.