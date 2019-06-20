City of Little Rock surveying for ideas in re-purposing 2 closing golf courses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – On Thursday, the City of Little Rock began surveying residents about recreational use for both War Memorial and Hindman Golf Courses.

Golf operations will cease at Hindman June 28 and at War Memorial July 4. Residents can participate in the survey by visiting littlerock.gov/parksurvey.

The #R3LRParks citizen-led task force will use the survey results to develop long-range recommendations

for both spaces as well as identify potential sources of funding. Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. will announce the

12-member task force by Friday, June 28.

“I look forward to hearing from our residents about what they want to see out of these two public jewels. In

just a couple of days since news of our decision to cease golf operations at the parks, I’ve received positive feedback from many residents who’ve said they are excited about the possibilities. Now is the time to revitalize, reimagine and reinvest in our quality of life amenities,” Mayor Scott said.