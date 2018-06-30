City of Little Rock's Cooling Centers Opened, But No One Used Them Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Describing the temps in the Natural State this week as "hot" may just be an understatement. The City of Little Rock opened four cooling centers this week to give people relief from the heat. But, no one is using them.

The cooling centers have been opened for part of this week in these four locations. At the Dunbar Community Center, East Little Rock Community Center, Southwest Community Center, and the West Central Community Center.

The only sound you hear at the Dunbar Community Center's cooling center is a fan in an empty room.

Rochelle Burton, the facility supervisor, says no one has come in, not even to get a drink of water or use the bathroom.

She says on top of taking care of the kids in the summer program, she opens the cooling center.

"I would much rather you come in and utilize the cooling center than stay outside and take a chance on a heat stroke or something like that," Burton said.

As the weather gets warmer, Little Rock says not one person has visited a cooling center this week.

"There's a report we have to submit every day when someone comes in. We haven't had to submit that yet," Burton said.

Across town at the Southwest Community Center, we found one person who didn't even know there was a cooling center here.

"I've been sitting outside all day," Patro Porter said. "I'd have been in there if I knew it was cooler in there, but a lady in there told me I had to sit outside."

Whether people don't know about them, or they just don't use it, Burton, at the Dunbar Community Center, says she'll keep hers open just in case.

"I think it's better to have and not need then to need and not have," Burton said.