City of Little Rock passes city budget adjustments for the 2019 fiscal year

After weeks of tense negotiations, millions of dollars will be cut from Little Rock's budget.

The Board of Directors passed the budget amendment at the board meeting Tuesday night.

The city says the cuts to the Chamber of Commerce budget would be reduced to $50,000 annually and $25,000 pro-rated.

The Museum of Discovery would be cut to $19,000.

The city says 44 jobs will phase out.

Some of the job cuts will come from the Parks and Recreation Department.

The zoo will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday between November-March.

Two golf courses will be re-purposed. They haven't said which golf courses would be impacted.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr says he is excited and this is a huge step forward for the City of Little Rock.

"We can now start focusing on the future. We had to first get our financial house in order by the city government and making certain we are doing the best we can to move forward. So what we plan to do now is position ourselves to have a brighter future in the city," Frank Scott Jr. said.