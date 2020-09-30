City of Little Rock, LRPD officially files appeal against former Officer Charles Starks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The City of Little Rock and the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) filed an appeal Tuesday against former LRPD Officer Charles Starks.

According to the appellants’ brief, the city and LRPD say the Pulaski County Circuit Court’s decision to reduce Starks’ termination to a 30-day suspension without pay and reduction in salary was against the evidence and erroneous.

According to the appeal, the city and LRPD say the court made a mistake in finding Starks’ actions from the time he exited his patrol car until the conclusion of the incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire on February 22, 2019, were those of a reasonable certified law enforcement officer with five years’ training and experience in an emergency situation.

According to the filing, Starks was fired from the Little Rock Police Department on May 6, 2019, for violating General Order 303.II.E.2, which says:

“Officers will not voluntarily place themselves in a position in front of an oncoming vehicle where deadly force is the probable outcome. When confronted by an oncoming vehicle, officers will move out of its path, if possible, rather than fire at the vehicle.”

The Little Rock Civil Service Commission upheld LRPD’s decision in September of 2019.

The case went to circuit court on December 10, 2019.

The circuit court entered a written order on January 2, 2020. According to the appellants’ brief, the written order determined Starks violated LRPD General Order 303.II.E.2 but reduced his penalty for termination to a 30-day suspension.

The circuit court entered an Amended Order on May 21, which gave Starks a reduced salary with reimbursement for all health benefits, retirement, vacation and sick leave accrual from June 5, 2019, through January 2, 2020.

To read the full Appellants' Brief, click here.

