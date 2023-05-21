LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Around this time each year, those who helped stop violence in Little Rock are honored for their dedication to decreasing crime.

The annual Stop the Violence Awards was held at This is My Season Outreach Ministries on Sunday.

Reverend Benny Johnson recognized area religious, law enforcement and community leaders.

Johnson said the people honored work to change lives in their communities and get violence off the streets in little rock.

Leifel Jackson was named Peace Maker of the Year, Ernest Franklin was honored as Pastor of the Year, Deacon James Googe was named Man of the Year, and Shana Cobbs was named Officer of the Year.