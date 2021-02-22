City of Little Rock gives update on services impacted by winter weather

LITTLE ROCK. Ark. – The City of Little Rock Public Works crews continue to work 12-hour shifts to

clear streets after winter weather events left the city blanketed with record amounts of snow and

ice.

As crews are diverted to make streets safe for travel, residents are advised that some services

will be impacted this week:

Yard Waste

Yard waste will not be collected this week. In order to pick up additional garbage not collected

last week yard waste crews will be assisting garbage crews with these efforts.

Household Trash

Public Works is asking customers that have excess garbage to place it in bags at the curb by their

cart with space left for the automated pickup of the carts. Crews will be on the routes to pick up

this excess garbage from last week’s storms. No loose or uncontained material will be collected

and residents will be responsible for secure storage and cleanup of any improperly contained

garbage. The City anticipates Waste Management will collect recycling on its normal schedule.

Dumpsters

Public Works staff will contact customers that had dumpsters scheduled for last week about

attempting to reschedule.

Bulky Item Pick-up

Solid Waste will continue with the bulky item collections previously scheduled last week to pick

up those items and will work to be back on schedule as soon as possible. Future collection

scheduling may be adjusted to help reduce the backlog of requests.