City of Little Rock gets no valid bids for War Memorial Park

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The request for proposals for a private company to take over a portion of War Memorial Park in Little Rock comes back empty.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. wanted a company like Top Golf to take over this space but as of now, that’s not going to happen.

According to the request for proposals the company had to have at least two years’ experience with golf entertainment. This was met with some opposition from the community.

They wanted to keep this space public and free. The bidding has been open for weeks. Today at 3:30 p.m. it closed with no bids.

Now it’s back to the drawing board for city leaders.

The board of the Mayor can re-open the bidding. They can also change what exactly the requirements are. We’ve reached out to the Mayor’s office to see what the next steps are.