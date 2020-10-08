City of Little Rock: Expect detours, delays as improvements to S. Pine and S. Cedar underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The City of Little Rock Public Works is warning drivers to expect detours and delays as improvements are underway for South Pine Street and South Cedar Street.

According to a news release sent Thursday from the City of Little Rock, work has begun on a two-street improvement project to relocate Cedar Street between Markham Street and Interstate 630 to the east, next to Pine Street.

Officials say the work is part of a cooperative effort between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and the City of Little Rock to improve Pine and Cedar streets to meet arterial standards and to provide land for the expansion of the UAMS campus.

City officials say the work is planned to go on in phases over the next 18 months. Motorists should expect temporary detours and closures of side-street intersections as construction progresses along the UAMS campus.

Officials say traffic flow on South Pine Street and South Cedar Street will be maintained without closing the streets during construction.

LATEST POSTS: