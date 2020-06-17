City of Little Rock drafts executive order requiring citizens to wear masks in public places

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock will be drafting an executive order requiring all citizens to wear face coverings inside public places in the city.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. made the announcement less than an hour ago at a news conference.

He calls the new campaign ‘Keep Covered, Keep your Distance‘.

This campaign will be seen all over the city encouraging people who visit and those who live in the city to wear masks and to remain socially distant in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Mayor says a draft of the executive order should be ready to sign by next week.

“Very similar to our curfew, many times we have to move from just asking, and encouraging, we have to share that it’s important enough to make it an order. Important enough to make it a policy, and this is a city policy and directive. To really encourage and ask our residents that we have to begin to wear a mask,” said Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Another major announcement made today, the Little Rock Police Department will no longer allow chokeholds to restrain a suspect.

