LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of Little Rock now has a new location where children of all backgrounds can play.

Faith United Methodist Church unveiled their brand new fully inclusive playground Friday afternoon.

Featuring inclusive swings, accessible games and brightly colored equipment open to kids of all abilities, the church says it took five years to develop the space.

Making sure there were options for every child to spend time outdoors and have fun, pastor David Hoffman says the congregation is focused on welcoming everyone to campus, including those who may often be overlooked.

“One of the great things about it is just as soon as the construction was finished, we started seeing families come out here and play,” Hoffman said. “And we have seen a couple of folks with children with disabilities which this is perfectly designed for.”

The new play space replaces a previous playground on campus. Construction is complete except for a fence that will be added later on.