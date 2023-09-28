LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city of Little Rock is charging into the future as part of national drive electric week. Thursday at Franklin’s Charging the atmosphere was electric.

The goal of National Drive Electric Week is to plug people in to the benefits of all electric and hybrid options when it comes to getting around.

Lennie Massanelli, Sustainability Officer for the city of Little Rock said that the goal of the week is to bring awareness to the community about electric vehicles.

“This is part of National Drive Electric Week,” Massanelli said. “It is to bring awareness to the community about what electric vehicles are all about, ownership, the industry, infrastructure, and to have a place to ask questions.”

The city of Little Rock is all in, with Mayor Scott setting a goal is to make 50 percent of the city’s fleet electric by 2030.